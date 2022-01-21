Anigwe scores 16 to lift UC Davis over CS Northridge 64-47

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Christian Anigwe registered 16 points and eight rebounds as UC Davis got past Cal State Northridge 64-47 on Thursday night.

Ezra Manjon had 14 points for UC Davis (8-5, 2-1 Big West Conference). Caleb Fuller added 13 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Elijah Pepper had 13 points.

Cal State Northridge scored 18 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Atin Wright had 14 points for the Matadors (5-11, 1-4). Onyi Eyisi added 12 points. Fidelis Okereke had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51