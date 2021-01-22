Ansong carries Green Bay past Purdue Fort Wayne 77-59

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Emmanuel Ansong came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Green Bay to a 77-59 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday.

Josh Jefferson had 16 points for Green Bay (4-11, 4-7 Horizon League). PJ Pipes added 13 points and Amari Davis had five steals.

The Phoenix forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Jalon Pipkins had 11 points for the Mastodons (6-6, 5-6), whose four-game winning streak ended. Jarvis Walker added 10 points and Demetric Horton had six rebounds.

