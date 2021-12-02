Ansong lifts Green Bay over Robert Morris 70-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Emmanuel Ansong had 23 points as Green Bay beat Robert Morris 70-58 on Thursday night.

The game was the Horizon League opener for both teams.

Donovan Ivory had 11 points and seven rebounds for Green Bay (2-5). Japannah Kellogg III added 10 points. Lucas Stieber had six assists.

Rasheem Dunn had 17 points for the Colonials (0-6). Justin Winston added 16 points. Enoch Cheeks had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51