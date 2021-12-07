Anumba, Hightower lead Winthrop over Furman 85-80

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Micheal Anumba had 18 points to lead five Winthrop players in double figures as the Eagles narrowly defeated Furman 85-80 on Tuesday night.

Cory Hightower added 16 points for the Eagles (5-4). Drew Buggs chipped in 13, D.J. Burns Jr. scored 12 and Kelton Talford had 10.

Alex Hunter had 24 points for the Paladins (6-3). Jalen Slawson had a triple-double with 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Mike Bothwell had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51