Appalachian State tops William Peace 98-49

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — James Lewis Jr. posted 15 points and Donovan Gregory had 11 points and nine rebounds as Appalachian State easily beat William Peace 98-49 on Monday night.

CJ Huntley had 14 points for Appalachian State (2-1). Adrian Delph added 10 points.

Garrett Phillips had 12 points for the Pacers. Beau Bryant and Michael Dulin each had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51