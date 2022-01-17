Arizona State hands Utah 6th straight loss 64-62

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Jalen Graham scored six of Arizona State’s final nine points and the Sun Devils beat Utah 64-62 on Monday for the Utes’ sixth straight loss.

Graham made a hook shot in the lane with 56 seconds left to give Arizona State a 62-60 lead. After Utah called a timeout with 36.8 left, David Jenkins Jr. beat the shot-clock buzzer with a jumper near the free-throw line after getting his defender in the air.

Graham scored again in the lane, off a nice pass from Marreon Jackson, with 4.6 seconds left and Jenkins was stripped of the ball by Jay Heath at the buzzer.

Kimani Lawrence scored a game-high 18 points for Arizona State (6-9, 2-3 Pac-12), which was playing its third game in 28 days — and its second in 15. DJ Horne added 13 points and Graham finished with 10.

Graham was coming off a career-high 16 points, in 19 minutes, in a loss to Colorado.

Jenkins scored 14 points for Utah (8-10, 1-7). Rollie Worster added 13 points and Dusan Mahorcic had 12 points and eight rebounds. The Utes were 17 of 20 from the free-throw line while Arizona State shot 3 for 12, but Utah lost the turnover battle 14-8.

Arizona State is scheduled to play at Stanford on Saturday. Utah is at No. 9 UCLA on Thursday and 16th-ranked USC on Saturday.

