Armstrong leads California Baptist past Cal Poly 64-55

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Taran Armstrong had 11 points and 11 assists to lead California Baptist to a 64-55 win over Cal Poly on Thursday night, the Lancers’ seventh straight home victory.

Daniel Akin had 14 points and nine rebounds for California Baptist (7-1). Reed Nottage added 12 points and six rebounds.

Camren Pierce had 15 points and six assists for the Mustangs (2-5). Trevon Taylor added 12 points and nine rebounds. Alimamy Koroma had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51