Asberry carries Texas St. over E. Washington 81-74

LOS ANGELES (AP)Caleb Asberry posted 18 points as Texas State beat Eastern Washington 81-74 on Saturday night at the Empire Classic.

Mason Harrell had 17 points for Texas State (3-2). Isiah Small added 14 points and eight rebounds. Nighael Ceaser had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Steele Venters had 23 points for the Eagles (2-3). Rylan Bergersen added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Angelo Allegri had 10 points.

