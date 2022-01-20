Asberry scores 19 to lead Texas State past Little Rock 69-59

NCAA Basketball
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Caleb Asberry had 19 points and eight rebounds as Texas State got past Arkansas-Little Rock 69-59 on Thursday night.

Nighael Ceaser had 12 points for Texas State (12-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Isiah Small and Mason Harrell each had 10 points.

CJ White and Myron Gardner each had 13 points for the Trojans (6-9, 1-2). D.J. Smith had 10 points.

