Asberry scores 24 to lead Texas State past Dixie State 85-65

LOS ANGELES (AP)Caleb Asberry had 24 points as Texas State defeated Dixie State 85-65 on Friday at the Empire Classic.

Shelby Adams had 14 points for Texas State (2-2) as did Nate Martin. Isiah Small had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Cameron Gooden had 18 points for the Trailblazers (1-2). Hunter Schofield added 16 points.

—

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com