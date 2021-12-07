Austin’s double-double sends High Point over Guilford 64-59

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)Zach Austin recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to carry High Point to a 64-59 win over Guilford on Tuesday night.

John-Michael Wright had 17 points for the Panthers (5-4). Bryant Randleman added 15 points.

Julius Burch had 19 points to pace the Quakers. Liam Ward added 13 points, while Tyler Dearman scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

