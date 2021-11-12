Avdalovic scores 17 to carry Pacific over Hawaii-Hilo 85-74

HONOLULU (AP)Luke Avdalovic had 17 points and eight rebounds as Pacific topped Division II Hawaii-Hilo 85-74 on Thursday.

Jeremiah Bailey had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Pacific (1-1). Pierre Crockrell II added 14 points and six assists. Alphonso Anderson had 13 points.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 21 points for the Vulcans. Jamie Strong added 11 points. Darren Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds.

