Avdalovic scores 17 to carry Pacific over Hawaii-Hilo 85-74

HONOLULU (AP)Luke Avdalovic had 17 points and eight rebounds as Pacific topped Division II Hawaii-Hilo 85-74 on Thursday.

Jeremiah Bailey had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Pacific (1-1). Pierre Crockrell II added 14 points and six assists. Alphonso Anderson had 13 points.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 21 points for the Vulcans. Jamie Strong added 11 points. Darren Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com