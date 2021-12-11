Baker scores 18 to lead Fresno St. past UC Irvine 63-55

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Jemarl Baker came off the bench to score a season-high 18 points, including six in the final minute to carry Fresno State to a 63-55 win over UC Irvine on Saturday.

Deon Stroud had 11 points for Fresno State (8-2), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Orlando Robinson added eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

DJ Davis had 16 points for the Anteaters (5-2), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. JC Butler added 14 points. Justin Hohn had 10 points.

Collin Welp, whose 13 points per game ranked second on the Anteaters, scored eight on 2-of-10 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51