Balanced attack powers UAB past Mississippi Valley St 100-58

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Jordan Walker had 14 points to lead six UAB players in double figures as the Blazers rolled to a 100-58 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday night.

Michael Ertel and KJ Buffen added 13 points apiece for the Blazers (10-3). Justin Brown and Jamal Johnson tossed in 12 points each.

It was the third time this season UAB has scored at least 100 points. Their 60 points in the second half was a season high.

Robert Carpenter had 14 points for the winless Delta Devils (0-10). Caleb Hunter added 12 points and David McCoy scored 10.

