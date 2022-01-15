Balanced Portland State fends off Sacramento State 67-62

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Jacob Eyman had 14 points, Khalid Thomas and Ezekiel Alley scored 13 apiece and Portland State held off Sacramento State 67-62 in Big Sky Conference play on Saturday.

Thomas grabbed 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double for the Vikings (4-8, 2-2). Alley contributed four rebounds, three assists and two steals off the bench.

Cameron Wilbon tallied 17 points and 10 boards for his first double-double for the Hornets (5-7, 1-4). Freshman Teiano Hardee had a career-high 13 points with five rebounds off the bench.

