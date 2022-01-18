Balogun, Moreno carry Eastern Kentucky past Lipscomb 86-72

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Tariq Balogun and Michael Moreno scored 16 points apiece as Eastern Kentucky beat Lipscomb 86-72 on Tuesday night.

Curt Lewis added 14 points, Devontae Blanton scored 13 and Braxton Beverly had 11 for the Colonels (9-10, 1-4 Atlantic Sun). Blanton also had 13 rebounds.

Will Pruitt had 17 points and six rebounds for the Bisons (8-12, 1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Trae Benham added 16 points and Parker Hazen had 11 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51