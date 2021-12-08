Bamisile lifts George Washington over Coppin State 75-62

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)Joe Bamisile had a career-high 25 points plus 10 rebounds as George Washington defeated Coppin State 75-62 on Wednesday night.

Bamisile made 11 of 14 shots.

Brendan Adams had 13 points and eight rebounds for George Washington (3-8), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Brayon Freeman added 10 points and eight assists. Ricky Lindo Jr. had nine rebounds.

Jesse Zarzuela had 19 points for the Eagles (1-12), who have now lost seven games in a row. Tyree Corbett added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Nendah Tarke had 13 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51