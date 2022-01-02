Bannan lifts Montana past Weber St. 74-72

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Josh Bannan had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lift Montana to a 74-72 win over Weber State on Saturday night, the Grizzlies’ ninth straight home victory.

Robby Beasley III had 19 points for Montana (10-5, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Parker added 12 points and eight assists.

Koby McEwen had 24 points for the Wildcats (10-5, 3-1). Dillon Jones added 17 points and 16 rebounds. Jamison Overton had 11 points.

