Barcello, Traore lift BYU over Pacific 73-51

NCAA Basketball
PROVO, Utah (AP)Alex Barcello scored 15 points and BYU stretched its home win streak to seven beating Pacific 73-51 on Thursday night in a West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Fousseyni Traore scored 12 and grabbed 11 rebounds for BYU (13-3, 1-0). The Cougars limited Pacific to a season-low 20 points after halftime.

Luke Avdalovic had 12 points for the Tigers (5-10, 0-1), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

