Basile leads Wright St. past Robert Morris 75-73

Posted: / Updated:

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Grant Basile had 23 points as Wright State won its seventh straight game, edging Robert Morris 75-73 on Thursday night.

Basile made two free throws with 12 seconds left for a four-point cushion.

Tim Finke had 19 points for Wright State (9-7, 6-1 Horizon League). Tanner Holden added 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Kam Farris had 20 points for the Colonials (2-14, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Kahliel Spear added 15 points as did Michael Green III.

