PHILADELPHIA (AP)Khalif Battle scored 25 points, including seven in the overtime, and Temple beat South Florida 79-76 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Harris missed a 3-pointer as time expired for the chance to tie it for the Bulls.

Battle was 9 of 18 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Owls (13-9, 7-2 American Athletic Conference). Damian Dunn added 15 points and seven rebounds. Nick Jourdain added 11 points.

Keyshawn Bryant finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Bulls (9-12, 2-6). Russel Tchewa added 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals for South Florida. Selton Miguel also had 15 points, four assists and two steals.

Tchewa’s three-point play tied at 70 with 1:42 left in regulation and neither team scored again until overtime.

NEXT UP

Temple plays Saturday against UCF on the road, while South Florida visits SMU on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.