Battle scores 22 to lead Temple past La Salle 73-57

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Khalif Battle had 22 points as Temple topped La Salle 73-57 in a Philadelphia Big 5 showdown on Wednesday night.

Damian Dunn had 16 points and six rebounds for Temple (4-3). Jake Forrester added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jeremiah Williams had six assists.

Sherif Kenney scored a career-high 23 points for the Explorers (2-4). Clifton Moore added nine points and three blocks. Anwar Gill had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists. Christian Ray had 12 rebounds.

