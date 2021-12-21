Bean scores 29 to lift Utah St. past Portland St. 81-62

LOGAN, Utah (AP)Justin Bean had 29 points and 12 rebounds as Utah State defeated Portland State 81-62 on Tuesday night.

Max Shulga had 18 points and seven rebounds for Utah State (9-4). Sean Bairstow added 11 points. Brandon Horvath had nine rebounds and seven assists.

James Jean-Marie had 13 points for the Vikings (3-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Khalid Thomas added 13 points. Paris Dawson had 13 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com