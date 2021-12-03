Beasley carries Montana past Sacramento St. 65-58

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Robby Beasley III posted 13 points as Montana topped Sacramento State 65-58 on Thursday night in a Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Brandon Whitney scored 12 for Montana (5-3, 1-0) and Cameron Parker and Lonnell Martin Jr. 10 apiece.

Bryce Fowler had 17 points for the Hornets (3-4, 0-1) and distributed four assists in the face of seven turnovers. William FitzPatrick scored 16.

