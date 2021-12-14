Bell leads North Texas over Sam Houston St. 65-55

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Change has become more normal during the pandemic, but for some that change included missing out on life’s biggest moments. College graduations had to get with the times, so people were forced to celebrate in a different way. But now, the students at Tyler Junior College (TJC), are more than ready to cross the stage into a new chapter.

For soon-to-be graduates decorating your cap is a rite of passage that means graduation is near. They are fully equipped with glitter, paint, and bright ideas that represent the students' personalities and dreams. In 2020, the college held more than 50 micro ceremonies, but this year they are thrilled for their more than 500 students to walk across the stage, in four major ceremonies.