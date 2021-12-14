Bell leads North Texas over Sam Houston St. 65-55

DENTON, Texas (AP)Thomas Bell had 14 points as North Texas defeated Sam Houston 65-55 on Tuesday night.

Abou Ousmane had 13 points for North Texas (6-3), which won its fourth consecutive game. Mardrez McBride added 12 points. Tylor Perry had 10 points.

Savion Flagg had 20 points for the Bearkats (3-7). Jaden Ray added 10 points. Tristan Ikpe had 10 points.

