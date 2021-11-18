Bell lifts North Texas over UT-Arlington 64-36

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DENTON, Texas (AP)Thomas Bell had 19 points as North Texas easily beat Texas-Arlington 64-36 in nonconference play on Thursday night.

Tylor Perry added 12 points for the Mean Green (2-1), while Abou Ousmane scored 11.

Montez Young Jr. scored six points off the bench to lead the Mavericks (1-3). UTA’s subs outscored the starters, who made just 4 of 21 shots in the game, 21-15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51