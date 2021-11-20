Benning lifts Fairfield over Sacred Heart 71-61

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Taj Benning had 15 points as Fairfield got past Sacred Heart 71-61 on Saturday night.

Jake Wojcik had 14 points for Fairfield (2-2). Jesus Cruz added 11 points and seven rebounds. Supreme Cook had 12 rebounds.

Aaron Clarke had 21 points for the Pioneers (2-3). Tyler Thomas added 17 points. Cantavio Dutreil had nine rebounds and four blocks.

KFXK Fox 51