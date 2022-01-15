Bethune-Cookman holds off Mississippi Valley State, 62-60

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Kevin Davis scored 19 points and Joe French added 18 as Bethune-Cookman earned its first road win of the season, holding off Mississippi Valley State, 62-60 on Saturday.

French hit a jumper with 1:44 left to put the Wildcats in front, 62-54, but the Delta Devils got layups from Caleb Hunter, Elijah Davis and Kadar Waller to get within two with 12 seconds left, but Devin Gordon missed a 3 with four seconds left, stole the ball and missed a jumper at the buzzer.

Dylan Robertson scored 10 points and had nine rebounds for Bethune-Cookman (4-12, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic).

Hunter hit 3 of 11 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (1-14, 1-4). Gordon added 15 points and Daniel Umoh had 11 rebounds.

