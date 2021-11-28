Betz lifts Bellarmine past Franklin 75-37

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Juston Betz posted 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Bellarmine easily defeated Franklin 75-37 on Sunday.

Curt Hopf had 14 points for Bellarmine (2-5). Garrett Tipton added 11 points. CJ Fleming had 10 points.

TJ Deere had 9 points for the Grizzlies.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51