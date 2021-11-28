Beverly scores 17 to carry E. Kentucky past Radford 88-75

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Braxton Beverly came off the bench to score 17 points to lift Eastern Kentucky to an 88-75 win over Radford on Sunday.

Jannson Williams had 15 points and five blocks for Eastern Kentucky (6-2). Michael Moreno added 12 points and seven rebounds. Curt Lewis had 10 points.

Bryan Hart had 15 points for the Highlanders (2-5). Camron McNeil added 13 points. Rashun Williams had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

