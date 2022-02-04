BERKELEY, Calif. (AP)Jamal Bey scored a season-high 20 points, Daejon Davis hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points and Washington beat California 84-63 on Thursday night.

Bey tied his career high with four 3-pointers and Davis shot 7 of 10 from the field. Terrell Brown Jr. added 19 points and eight assists and Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 11 points and three blocks for Washington (12-8, 7-3 Pac-12).

Grant Anticevich made a jumper to open the scoring but Matthews scored seven consecutive points before Davis hit a 3-pointer to make it 10-2 about three minutes into the game and the Huskies led for more than 38 minutes. Bey scored five points and Brown added four in a 9-0 run that made it 36-22 late in the first half before taking a nine-point lead into the break. Bey made a layup to open the second half and Washington led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jalen Celestine led the Golden Bears with eight points.

California (9-14, 2-10 Pac-12), which has lost nine straight, played its second consecutive game without Andre Kelly (ankle) . He did not play against Stanford on Tuesday and missed his first career game, snapping a streak of 113 consecutive games played. Kelly is the team’s second-leading scorer (13.4) and a leads the team in rebounds (8.4) this season.

The Bears shot just 35% (22 of 62) from the field, made 5 of 22 from 3-point range and hit 12 of 19 from the free-throw line. They were held to 60 points or fewer for the ninth time this season.

Washington, which has won six of its last seven, shot 52% (33 of 64) from the field and made season-high 12 3-pointers on 23 attempts.

The Huskies play at Stanford on Sunday. Cal plays at Washington State on Saturday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25