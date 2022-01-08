Bieniemy, Boum lead UTEP past Southern Miss 87-54

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Jamal Bieniemy scored 19 points as UTEP romped past Southern Miss 87-54 on Saturday night.

Souley Boum added 17 points and six rebounds UTEP (8-7, 1-2 Conference USA). Jorell Saterfield chipped in 16 points. Bieniemy hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and added seven assists. Jamari Sibley had 11 points.

UTEP posted season highs with 15 3-pointers and 24 assists.

Isaih Moore had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-9, 1-1). Tyler Stevenson added 11 points and 12 rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney had 11 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51