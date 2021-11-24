Bieniemy scores 21 to carry UTEP past Florida A&M 67-53

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Jamal Bieniemy had 21 points as UTEP beat Florida A&M 67-53 on Wednesday night.

Jorell Saterfield had 14 points for UTEP (4-2). Jamari Sibley added 13 points and seven rebounds. Keonte Kennedy had 12 points and nine rebounds.

MJ Randolph had 17 points for the Rattlers (1-3). Kamron Reaves added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51