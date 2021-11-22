Bishop leads George Washington past Wright State 74-63

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NAPLES, Fla. (AP)James Bishop had 18 points as George Washington beat Wright State 74-63 on Monday.

Joe Bamisile had 15 points and nine rebounds for George Washington (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak. Ricky Lindo Jr. added 12 points and six assists, and Brendan Adams had 10 points.

Tanner Holden had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders (1-3). Tim Finke added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Grant Basile had 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51