Bishop scores 20 to carry Montana St. over Idaho 92-72

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Xavier Bishop matched his season high with 20 points as Montana State easily beat Idaho 92-72 on Thursday night.

Jubrile Belo had 15 points and three blocks for Montana State (11-5, 3-2 Big Sky Conference). Amin Adamu added 14 points. Tyler Patterson had 10 points.

Mikey Dixon had 24 points for the Vandals (3-9, 0-2). Rashad Smith added 11 points and seven rebounds. Yusef Salih had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51