Black carries Missouri State over UALR 81-55

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Ja’Monta Black scored 25 points as Missouri State routed Arkansas-Little Rock 81-55 on Wednesday night.

Isiaih Mosley added 21 points and Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for Missouri State (5-4). Isaac Haney added 10 points.

Marko Lukic had 15 points for the Trojans (4-6), who have now lost four straight games. Isaiah Palermo added 12 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51