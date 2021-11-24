Blacksher Jr. leads Grand Canyon over Life Pacific 82-47

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) - A "beloved" longtime employee of the city of Lufkin and Angelina County Chamber of Commerce died in a car crash on Loop 287 in front of Loving Nissan on Wednesday afternoon.

Jill Roberson, 53, of Lufkin, was driving her white Mercedes SUV northbound at a very high rate of speed, witnesses said. The vehicle then unexpectedly ran off the road just before the dealership and collided with a light pole.