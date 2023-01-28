TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Xavier Bledson’s 20 points off of the bench helped lead Indiana State to a 79-71 victory against Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Bledson shot 7 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Sycamores (14-9, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Cameron Henry scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 12 rebounds. Cooper Neese shot 4 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. Zach Hobbs was 4 of 5 from distance for 14 points. The Sycamores broke a five-game skid.

Bowen Born led the way for the Panthers (12-10, 8-4) with 20 points and four assists. Michael Duax added 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Northern Iowa. In addition, Cole Henry finished with 10 points.

Indiana State took a 37-31 lead in the first half with a 14-2 run. Bledson paced their team in scoring with 10 first-half points as the two sides entered the locker room at halftime tied at 39. Indiana State took the lead for good with 8:57 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Zach Hobbs to make it a 62-60 game.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. Indiana State visits Evansville while Northern Iowa visits Drake.

