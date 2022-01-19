Blunt scores 23 to lead UMass Lowell over Maine 71-62

LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Allin Blunt had a career-high 23 points as UMass Lowell beat Maine 71-62 on Wednesday night.

Blunt made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Kalil Thomas had 13 points and six rebounds for UMass Lowell (10-7, 2-3 America East Conference). Justin Faison added 11 points. Max Brooks had 7 points and five blocks.

Kristians Feierbergs scored a season-high 22 points and had 11 rebounds for the Black Bears (3-12, 0-4), who have now lost six straight games. Maks Klanjscek added 13 points.

