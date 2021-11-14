Boeheim scores 23 to help Syracuse beat Drexel 75-60

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP)Buddy Boeheim scored 23 points and older brother Jimmy Boeheim added 14 as Syracuse pulled away in the second half to beat Drexel 75-60 on Sunday.

Cole Swider and Joe Girard III each scored 11 points for Syracuse (2-0). Girard made three 3-pointers and had five assists and three steals and Swider added five rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Drexel (1-1), an NCAA Tournament teams out of the Colonial Athletic Association last season, led 33-32 at halftime but Buddy Boeheim assisted on 3-pointers by Swider and Girard – who is 8 for 8 from behind the arc this season – and the found Jimmy Boeheim for a jumper in an 8-0 run to open the second half and Syracuse led the rest of the way.

Mate Okros made 6 of 9 from the field, including four 3s, and scored 16 points for Drexel and Camren Wynter had 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

Syracuse shot 63% in the second half while flustering the Drexel offense, running shooters off their spots with Jesse Edwards protecting the rim. The 6-foot-11 center had a career-high four blocks to go along with eight points on 4-of-4 shooting and four rebounds.

Syracuse had 15 steals and scored 25 points off 20 Dragons turnovers and outscored Drexel 40-16 in the paint.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25