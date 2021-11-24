Bolden carries Southern Miss over UNC-Wilmington 80-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Rashad Bolden had 29 points as Southern Miss beat UNC-Wilmington 80-66 on Wednesday in the Zootown Classic.

Bolden shot 11 for 12 from the field, including 5 of 6 from behind the arc.

Tyler Stevenson had 15 points for Southern Miss (3-2). Isaih Moore added 15 points.

Jaylen Sims had 16 points for the Seahawks (3-3). Jamahri Harvey added 14 points. Trazarien White had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51