CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP)Quinten Post scored 22 points and Makai Ashton-Langston scored 21 and Boston College extended Louisville’s ACC futility, beating the Cardinals 75-65 on Wednesday night.

Jaeden Zackery added 15 points for Boston College which ended a three-game skid against the Cardinals.

El Ellis scored 17 points shooting 7 for 11 for Louisville, Jae’Lyn Withers scored 16, Mike James 15 and Sydney Curry 10.

Post made two foul shots, a 3-pointer and two more free throws in his own 7-0 run and the Eagles led 48-45 with 11:46 remaining.

Louisville responded when JJ Traynor made a 3 and followed with a dunk for a one-point lead. But BC’s Jaeden Zackery countered with consecutive 3s, Post added two more foul shots and the Eagles (10-11, 4-6) led the rest of the way.

The Cardinals (2-18, 0-9) built a 19-7 lead in the first 10 minutes of play before BC outscored Louisville 22-16 to close the half and trailed 35-29 at halftime.

Boston College moved its all-time record to 5-10 against Louisville and 2-8 versus the Cardinals in ACC play.

Louisville hasn’t beaten a conference foe since the first round of the ACC Tournament when it downed Georgia Tech 84-74 on March 8.

The Cardinals play at Notre Dame on Saturday. Boston College faces No. 7 Virginia on Saturday.

