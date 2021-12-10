Bothwell carries Furman past Appalachian State 73-65

NCAA Basketball
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Mike Bothwell had 16 points as Furman topped Appalachian State 73-65 on Friday night.

Jalen Slawson had 16 points for Furman (7-3). Alex Hunter added 11 points and six assists. Marcus Foster had nine rebounds.

Justin Forrest had 17 points for the Mountaineers (5-5). Adrian Delph added 17 points and 10 rebounds. James Lewis Jr. had 12 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

