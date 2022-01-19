Bothwell scores 26 to lead Furman past W. Carolina 88-50

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Mike Bothwell scored 26 points as Furman won its seventh straight home game, beating Western Carolina 88-50 on Wednesday night.

JP Pegues scored 18 points, Conley Garrison scored 12 points and Jalen Slawson had 10 rebounds and five assists for Furman (13-7, 5-2 Southern Conference).

Vonterius Woolbright had 14 points and seven rebounds, Marvin Price scored 11 and Nick Robinson grabbed six rebounds for the Catamounts (8-11, 2-4).

Western Carolina scored a season-low 16 points before halftime.

