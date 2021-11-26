Bouyea scores 20 to lift San Francisco over Towson 71-61

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PARADISE, Nev. (AP)Jamaree Bouyea had 20 points as San Francisco beat Towson 71-61 at the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday night.

Yauhen Massalski had 13 points for San Francisco (7-0), which earned its fifth straight win to start the season.

Terry Nolan Jr. had 15 points for the Tigers (3-3). Nicolas Timberlake added 14 points. Cam Holden had 12 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51