Bouyea scores 30 to lead San Francisco past UNLV 83-62

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Jamaree Bouyea had 30 points as San Francisco extended its season-opening win streak to seven games, easily defeating UNLV 83-62 on Saturday night.

Bouyea hit 8 of 10 3-pointers.

Yauhen Massalski had 18 points and 16 rebounds for San Francisco (9-0). Khalil Shabazz added 15 points and five steals. Patrick Tape had eight rebounds.

Bryce Hamilton had 25 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (4-5). Donovan Williams added 12 points. Josh Baker had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51