Bouyea sparks San Francisco past Morgan State 83-67

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Jamaree Bouyea had 22 points as San Francisco beat Morgan State 83-67 on Monday night.

Julian Rishwain had 18 points for the Dons (6-0). Khalil Shabazz added 11 points, while Josh Kunen snagged nine rebounds.

Isaiah Burke had 19 points for the Bears (2-4), who have now lost four in a row. Sherwyn Devonish added 11 points. Chad Venning had 10 points and four blocks.

