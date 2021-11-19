Brajkovic carries Davidson past Penn 72-60

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Luka Brajkovic recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry Davidson to a 72-60 win over Penn in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday.

Sam Mennenga had 17 points for Davidson (2-2). Michael Jones added 13 points. Hyunjung Lee had 12 points.

Jordan Dingle had 13 points for the Quakers (2-4). Jelani Williams added 10 points.

Jonah Charles, who was second on the Quakers in scoring coming into the contest with 12.0 points per game, was held to five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51