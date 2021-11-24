Brashear carries Western Kentucky past Alabama A&M 88-62

NCAA Basketball
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Sherman Brashear had 18 points to lead five Western Kentucky players in double figures as the Hilltoppers routed Alabama A&M 88-62 on Wednesday.

Jairus Hamilton scored 15 points for the Hilltoppers, Luke Frampton scochipped in 12 points, Josh Anderson 11 and Jamarion Sharp 10.

Garrett Hicks had 21 points for the Bulldogs (1-4) which now have dropped four straight.

