Braswell, Butler lead Charlotte over Western Carolina 98-82

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - With East Texas expecting temperatures in the 70s, many people are adjusting their Christmas plans and moving outdoors to celebrate this season. As a result, the firework industry is booming especially because COVID restrictions have loosened over time. Firework stores said they are not used to seeing many customers.

“Some people are like 'we haven’t ever done fireworks for Christmas before. This is something new for us.' They’re doing Christmas fireworks now,” said Maria Alvarez, the manager at Stateline Fireworks Superstore.